Raiders wrestlers drop two matches on the road

Coffee County Central wrestling dropped two matches on the road Tuesday night, falling to Cookeville and Stone Memorial in team action. Full results are below.

The Raiders and Lady Raider wrestlers will have their first home wrestling meet of the season Thursday, Dec. 15. That will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Coffee Middle School.

Stone Memorial (STME) 42.0 Coffee County (COFF) 35.0

160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Trenton Duncan (STME) (TF 20-5 6:00) 170: Zachary Warrick (COFF) over Aden Thompson (STME) (Fall 0:49) 182: Kendall James (COFF) over (STME) (For.) 195: Ian Walker (COFF) over (STME) (For.) 220: Khalli Dishman (STME) over Harvey Pack (COFF) (Fall 0:44) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over (STME) (For.) 106: Jack Nealey (STME) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Ricky Lester (STME) over (COFF) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Jonnathen Aguirre (STME) over Devon Marshall (COFF) (Fall 3:48) 132: Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) over Chandler Gavin (STME) (Fall 0:27) 138: Aubrey Thompson (STME) over Austin Green (COFF) (Fall 0:25) 145: Zion Bringhurst (STME) over Asher Centeno (COFF) (Fall 0:58) 152: Sam Bringhurst (STME) over Kade Hill (COFF) (Fall 0:56)

Cookeville (COOK) 60.0 Coffee County (COFF) 21.0

152: Blake Barrett (COOK) over Kade Hill (COFF) (Fall 1:09) 160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Tobias Magera (COOK) (Fall 0:45) 170: Eziah Peek (COOK) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 1:28) 182: Colton Hagan (COOK) over Kendall James (COFF) (Fall 1:46) 195: Ian Walker (COFF) over Ethan Barnes (COOK) (Fall 3:20) 220: Skylar Pleasant (COOK) over Harvey Pack (COFF) (Fall 0:30) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over Mason Allen (COOK) (Dec 3-2) 106: Brennen Linares (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Joshua Leftwich (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 120: Trenton Houston (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 126: Donald Mahaney (COOK) over Devon Marshall (COFF) (Fall 1:34) 132: Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) over Tyler Hix (COOK) (Fall 2:50) 138: Owen Hadlock (COOK) over Austin Green (COFF) (Fall 4:49) 145: Skyler Western (COOK) over Kade Hill (COFF) (Fall 0:34)