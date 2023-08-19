RAIDERS WIN: Strong defense, special teams pull Raiders past Rebels

Austin Green didn’t start for the Red Raiders Friday night.

But that didn’t stop him from managing to get into the right spot at the right time.

With the Red Raiders clinging to a 3 point lead and the Rebels trying to drive an potentially win the game in the final minute, Green took advantage of a tipped pass and snagged an interception to seal a 10-7 win for the CHS Red Raiders over Franklin County’s Rebels Friday night in Winchester.

Green was in the game filling in for an injured Tyler Martin.

“Coach (Doug) Greene says 1 to 5 plays (make a difference in every game),” Austin Green explained after the game. “I wasn’t expecting it to happen to me. I’m just glad I got in there.”

Green hauled in the game-deciding interception off of a tip by senior linebacker Brendon Sheppard, who was blanketing Rebel receiver Kai Baker. Austin Green intercepts a pass to end the game Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Audio from Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM

It was the defense and special teams that made big plays for the Raiders all night – and they had to. Coffee County was anemic offensively, managing just 62 total yards on offense (unofficial stats). The Raiders nearly had as many penalty yards with 55.

“We knew our defense was strong and they would need to carry us sometimes,” said CHS head coach Doug Greene.

The Raiders did lead wire to wire, though. After trading 3-and-outs, the Rebels snapped a punt over the head of Louis Arellano, giving the Raiders the ball at the 16 yard line. Coffee County pushed all the way up to the 4 – but a false start sent the Raiders back and they had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Manny Gonzales.

Special teams set the Raiders up with their other score – this time a 20 yard punt return from Caiden Martin put the Raiders inside the red zone. That set up Jayden Carter up for a tough 3-yard touchdown run and a 10-0 Coffee County lead.

Franklin County didn’t get on the board until 5:25 to play when quarterback CJ Seals connected with Eric Jones on a short 3-yard score.

Another big special teams play helped the Raiders – a 65 yard kickoff return by Jaiden Foster got the ball to the Rebel 32. And while the CHS offense could not move the ball on that possession, the field position allowed Martin to pin the Rebels inside the 5 with a punt – setting up Green’s interception to end the game.

Coffee County is 1-0 with the win and will host Tullahoma (0-1) Friday, Aug. 25 for the 98th annual Coffee Pot Rivalry.

RAIDER STATS & NOTES

Caiden Martin led CHS on the ground with 20 yards on 10 carries. Cole Pippenger was 3-of-12 for 23 yards, with two of those passes going to Martin for 20 yards.

The Rebels outgained the Raiders 197 to 62. CHS did limit Rebel tailback Eric Jones to just 40 yards on 15 carries. Seals was 16-24 for 115 yards and a TD. He completed 11 straght before the game-ending interception.

The Rebels made another special teams miscue. Franklin County was going to attempt a 25-yard field goal, but a high snap meant the hold was never placed and the Raiders got a turnover on downs.

