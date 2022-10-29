Raiders win 6th straight, wrap regular season with most wins in 41 years

The Red Raider football team sent a message Friday night.

They are ready for the playoffs.

Coffee County jumped all over Rhea County early and cruised to a 35-0 win in Manchester Friday, Oct, 28, giving Coffee County’s football program an 8-2 regular season record – the most wins for the Raiders since 1981.

“I am so happy for the guys and for the town,” said Coffee County head coach Doug Greene. “We have such great support from this community.”

The Raiders were nearly flawless against the Eagles Friday night, leading 28-0 at the half.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Pippenger was perfect through the air, completing 15-of-15, including a 13-yard touchdown to Jahlin Osbourne – who caught 6 balls for 106 yards.

Senior Ian Welden had one of his best nights offensively, catching 4 balls for 57 yards.

Pippenger also ran the ball 4 times for 46 yards, including a 27 yard touchdown scamper to put the Raiders on the board in the first quarter. Pippenger also scored from 13 yards out on the ground. Senior Konor Heaton led the way on the ground with 119 yards on 20 carries. Heaton scored twice – from 10 yards and 1 yard.

Cole Pippenger rumbles 27 yards for a touchdown. Audio highlight here – provided by Thunder Radio WMSR Coffee County Broadcasting, Inc. Any use without express written consent is strictly prohibited.

Defensively, the Raiders were stingy. Rhea County never reached the red zone and Coffee County outgained the Eagles 381 to 154.

The CHS defense forced two turnovers – a Tristin Galy interception and a Sahez Fernandez fumble recovery. Tristin Galy intercepts a Rhea County pass. Listen to that highlight here – Audio from Thunder Radio WMSR. Any use without express written consent is strictly prohibited.

UP NEXT

The Raiders finish the regular season 8-2 overall – the most wins since the Manchester Raiders went 8-3 in 1981 with a win in the Nurseryman’s Bowl.

Now Coffee County will host the first round of the TSSAA State Football Playoffs Friday, Nov. 4 against Stewarts Creek. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. and the game can be heard live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

Coffee County has only hosted playoff games twice before, in 1997 and 2007. CHS is 0-11 all time in TSSAA State Playoff games.

See the Class 6A playoff bracket by clicking here.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FIRST HALF REPLAY ||| CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE SECOND HALF REPLAY.

Community Pep Rally

Everyone in the community is invited to a pep rally on the downtown square from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Players, cheerleaders, dance team and band are expected to be on hand. Merchandise will be for sale. Thunder Radio will have autograph sheets available for the first 200 fans.

Coach Doug Greene Show

Coach Greene, along with player guests will join Thunder Radio from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday night at Praters BBQ for the weekly coaches show. Everyone is welcome to join on the back porch at Praters or listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or the Manchester Go app. Red Raider Defensive lineman Sahez Fernandez celebrates after a stop Friday night, Oct. 27, 2022. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine.

Jahlin Osbourne, left, and Cole Pippenger celebrate after the two connected for a touchdown pass Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine