Raiders swept by Spring Hill in district play

Coffee County baseball played two at Spring Hill Monday night and had to face the long ride home after a pair of tough District 9-4A losses.

With the weather forecast calling for heavy rain through the week, both teams decided to play a double header Monday to fit it in the schedule.

RAIDERS 8, SPRING HILL 9 (9 innings)

Coffee County had made a habit of late comebacks in district play and this was no different. The Raiders came roaring back with four runs in the top of the 7th inning to erase an 8-4 deficit and force extra innings.

Most of that damage came on a two-out, 3-run home run from Colter Neel to knot the game at 8-8.

But CHS couldn’t do anything in the top of the 8th or the 9th and Spring Hill ended the game with a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 9th.

A few errors were costly for CHS – 2 of Spring Hills runs were unearned.

Spring Hill did something other district teams have not been able to do and that’s get to Red Raider ace Timothy Henderson. They touched him up for 5 runs (3 earned) on four hits over 2 innings. Brady Daugherty allowed 3 earned in 3.1 innings of relief while walking 4 and Davis McKenzie went the final 2.2.

McKenzie allowed just 1 run one one hit. But it was the final one.

Neel had a big night at the plate for the Raiders with a pair of hits, including a home run, and 3 RBIs. He scored twice.

Spring Hill 5, Red Raiders 3

In typical Coffee County fashion – the Raiders made it interesting.

In the bottom of the seventh four Red Raiders earned walks to load the bases and push one run across. That put the tying run in scoring position and the winning run on first but the Raiders had back to back strikeouts to end the game.

CHS led 1-0 until Spring Hill put up a 3 spot in the fourth and added two more in the sixth.

The Raiders managed just 3 hits in the win.

Bird Fellers was hit with the loss after allowing 3 earned on 6 hits over 3.1 innings. Timothy Henderson allowed 2 unearned thanks to 3 Raider errors and Cole Pippenger tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.