Sports

Raiders struggle to score in home loss to Blackman

Published

Cayden Trail

Offense was a struggle for Coffee County Tuesday night against Blackman.

After a strong third quarter run to cut the Red Raider deficit down to 4 at 25-21, Blackman kept answering with big 3-pointers and the Raiders mustered up only 3 points in the fourth quarter in a 50-28 Blaze win in Manchester.

Offense was hard to come by for the Raiders. Brady Wright got hot in the third and scored 10 in the quarter to slash into the Blackman deficit. But the Raiders were never able to pull to within a possession or tie the game.

Cooper Reed also finished with 10 pints for the Raiders. Coffee County was 1-of-4 at the line – all in the first half.

The loss drops the Raiders to 2-3 on the season. CHS will host Tullahoma Friday night, Dec. 1 at The Patch. Girls tip at 6, boys to follow and both games will be live on Thunder Radio.

