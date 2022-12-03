Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raiders shutout Tullahoma in 4th quarter, drop Cats 43-25

Published

Jackson Shemwell goes to the glass for 2 of his 9 points Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 against Tullahoma. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder the Magazine

Tullahoma didn’t score a single point in the fourth quarter.

Coffee County Central’s Red Raider boys completely shutout the Wildcats in the final period and turned a 36-25 third quarter lead into a 43-25 win over their rivals from across the county Friday night in Manchester.

Coffee County actually controlled the lead throughout. The Red Raiders held the Wildcats to just 9 points in the first half and took a 27-9 lead into the locker room.

The Cats cut the deficit to 9 points at 1 point in the third quarter after a quick 6-0 run to start the half and a couple of 3 pointers form Knani Johnson. But the Raiders kept their distance and never let the game get any more interesting than that.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Junior forward Jackson Shemwell finished with 9 points for the Raiders – 8 coming in the first half. He was named Thunder Radio’s Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.

The Raiders were led in scoring by senior Dayne Crosslin, who nailed a couple of 3-pointers and drove to the bucket for a pair of nice finishes. Meanwhile, junior Cooper Reed quietly dropped in 12 points.

The Raiders moved to 5-4 on the year with the win. They will have a busy next week, hosting Lincoln County on Monday, Lighthouse Christian Tuesday and Blackman Friday. All of those games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Brady Wright
Dayne Crosslin
Deion Subaran (1), Jayden Carter (32)
Dayne Crosslin
Cooper Reed
Jackson Shemwell

Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022