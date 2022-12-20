Raiders roll over Harriman; Lady Raiders dismantle Polk County Monday

Coffee County Centrals boys and girls basketball teams were in different counties Monday and both teams ended up with wins.

Red Raider boys 60, Harriman 42

The Raider boys opened the Blackman Outback Classic with a much-needed strong offensive effort as 11 different Raiders picked up points in a 60-42 win.

Courtland Farrar finished with 12 points for the Raiders – 7 coming late in the fourth quarter.

Three different Raiders finished with 8 points – Dayne Crosslin, Jahlin Osbourne and Cooper Reed. Jackson Shemwell added 7, Treyton Williams 4, Jayden Carter 4, Brady Wright 3, Camden Hunt 2, Deion Subaran 2 and Jaiden Warren 2.

The win is 6 straight for the Raiders, who are now 10-4. CHS will play Lighthouse Christian at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Blackman before going to Tullahoma Thursday to take on Glencliff at 5 p.m. in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic. The Thursday game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

Lady Raiders 63, Polk County 18

The Lady Raider defense was smothering after halftime, allowing only 2 second half points in a 63-18 blowout of visiting Polk County Monday afternoon at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR.

Coffee County piled up points in the paint with 16 from Chloe Gannon and 13 from Channah Gannon.

Freshman guard Natalie Barnes started to heat up from outside with 12 points. Jalie Ruehling added 6 points, Olivia Vinson 5, Alivia Reel 4, Emaleigh Tarpley 4, Ella Arnold 2 and Bryleigh Gray 2.

The Lady Raiders led 37-16 at halftime and completely smothered the Lady Wildcats in the second half.

The CHS defense forced 16 turnovers.

The Lady Raiders improve to 14-1 on the season with the win. They will play East Hickman at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic at Tullahoma High School and then will take on Moore County at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Tullahoma. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

The Lady Raiders will have the weekend off before jetting off to New Hampshire for a post-Christmas tournament beginning on Monday, Dec. 26.

— Staff photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine