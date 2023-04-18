Raiders rip apart Pioneers in 14-0 shutout

Everything went right for Coffee County baseball Monday night in Manchester.

The Raiders scored 3 in the first, then put the game away with a monster 10-run second inning on their way to a 14-0 win over the visiting Warren County Pioneers.

Everyone in the Raider lineup contributed. CHS pounded out 6 extra base hits – getting doubles from Cole Pippenger, Caleb Moran, Brendon Sheppard and Nate Rutledge. Nolan Jernigan ended the night with a double and a triple to go along with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Carter McKenzie also knocked in 3 runs on a pair of singles. In total the Raiders had 14 hits.

Aiden Robertson improved to 6-0 on the mound this season with another shutout performance. Robertson allowed 1 hit and struck out 11 over 5 innings of shutout work.

Leading 3-0, the Raiders got into a little trouble in the top of the second when Warren County got runners to the corners after a pair of walks. But Robertson shut down the trouble with a strikeout and that was the only threat for the Pioneers.

The Raiders improve to 8-1 in district play with the win. Both teams play again Tuesday night, this time in McMinnville. A win for Coffee County would lock up first place in the regular season and guarantee a spot in the region tournament.