Raiders ride big arms to 5-1 win over Cookeville

Senior Aiden Robertson was in midseason form on the mound in the season opener for the Coffee County Red Raiders Tuesday night.

The Red Raider right-hander made easy work of Cookeville batters, allowing 1 run, striking out 11 and scattering 5 hits over 6 innings of work as Coffee County dropped the Cavaliers 5-1 at Powers Field in Manchester.

Coffee County pushed across 4 runs in the third to break the early tie and seize the momentum. Senior Jacob Holder blasted a 2-out double off the left center fence to score three runs. Holder later scored on an error.

The Raiders added an insurance run with a two-out rally in the fifth. Carter McKenzie reached on an infield single and scored on an RBI double by Robertson.

Robertson earned the win on the mound with his only blemish coming in the fourth. Evan Allen singled and came in to score on an RBI double by Ty Gantt, who had two hits in the game.

Timmy Henderson closed out the win for the Raiders, striking out the side in the top of the seventh with a bloop single scattered in. Robertson and Henderson combined to strike out 14 Cavalier batters.

Coffee County will host Walker Valley at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

