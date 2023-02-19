Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raiders hang on to drop Eagles, take third in district tournament

Published

Dayne Crosslin goes to the basket Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Coffee County got a 19-point performance from senior Dayne Crosslin and staved off a second-half rally by the Shelbyville Golden Eagles in a 60-52 win Saturday night in Manchester – giving them third place in the District 6-4A tournament.

It certainly wasn’t easy for Coffee County.

The Raiders looked to be cruising, leading 20-7 after the first quarter, leading by 15 at one point and taking an 11-point lead into the halftime break.

The Eagles fought back behind good shooting from Kyler Trice and Joe Harris; paired with 19 Red Raider turnovers. Shelbyville eventually tied the game at 41-41 with 7:20 to play after a Raider turnover in the back court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Coffee County responded with a 16-3 run to go back in front 57-44 and effectively end all Eagle hope.

Crosslin caught fire, burying a pair of 3-pointers in the second half and going 4-of-5 at the line in the final minutes. Overall the Raiders were very good shooting free throws, going 16-of-20 (80 percent).

Deion Subaran (14) and Cooper Reed (10) joined Crosslin in double-digit points. Jahlin Osbourne added in 6 points and recent transfer Xavier Randolph scored the first points of his Coffee County career with 6.

The win gives the Raiders a 3-0 sweep of Shelbyville on the season and ends a four game losing skid. They will travel to the no. 2 seed in District 5-4A when the region tournament starts next Saturday. More details will be available next week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DISTRICT NOTES

*Warren County went on to beat Franklin County in overtime to claim the tournament title.

*Cooper Reed, Deion Subaran and Jackson Shemwell were selected to the All-District team.

*Dayne Crosslin and Cooper Reed were selected to the all-tournament team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
All Tournament Raiders: Dayne Crosslin and Cooper Reed
All-District Raiders: Jackson Shemwell, Deion Subaran and Cooper Reed.
In this article:

You May Also Like

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

3 days ago

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022