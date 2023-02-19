Raiders hang on to drop Eagles, take third in district tournament

Coffee County got a 19-point performance from senior Dayne Crosslin and staved off a second-half rally by the Shelbyville Golden Eagles in a 60-52 win Saturday night in Manchester – giving them third place in the District 6-4A tournament.

It certainly wasn’t easy for Coffee County.

The Raiders looked to be cruising, leading 20-7 after the first quarter, leading by 15 at one point and taking an 11-point lead into the halftime break.

The Eagles fought back behind good shooting from Kyler Trice and Joe Harris; paired with 19 Red Raider turnovers. Shelbyville eventually tied the game at 41-41 with 7:20 to play after a Raider turnover in the back court.

But Coffee County responded with a 16-3 run to go back in front 57-44 and effectively end all Eagle hope.

Crosslin caught fire, burying a pair of 3-pointers in the second half and going 4-of-5 at the line in the final minutes. Overall the Raiders were very good shooting free throws, going 16-of-20 (80 percent).

Deion Subaran (14) and Cooper Reed (10) joined Crosslin in double-digit points. Jahlin Osbourne added in 6 points and recent transfer Xavier Randolph scored the first points of his Coffee County career with 6.

The win gives the Raiders a 3-0 sweep of Shelbyville on the season and ends a four game losing skid. They will travel to the no. 2 seed in District 5-4A when the region tournament starts next Saturday. More details will be available next week.

DISTRICT NOTES

*Warren County went on to beat Franklin County in overtime to claim the tournament title.

*Cooper Reed, Deion Subaran and Jackson Shemwell were selected to the All-District team.

*Dayne Crosslin and Cooper Reed were selected to the all-tournament team.

