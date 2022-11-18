Connect with us

Raiders drop season opener to Boyd Buchanan

Published

Cooper Reed moves the ball up the floor for the Raiders Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Reed scored 18 for the Raiders in a 56-42 loss to Boyd Buchanan. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

A bad first quarter and turnover trouble put Coffee County Central in a hole the Raiders couldn’t quite dig out of Thursday night in a 56-42 loss to visiting Boyd Buchanan to open the season.

Coffee County fell behind 23-9 in the first quarter. The Raiders battled turnover trouble, giving the ball up 21 times in the loss. The Raiders also battled foul trouble with Courtland Farrar fouling out early in the fourth quarter and returning Region MVP Dayne Crosslin was not available for the Raiders all night due to injury.

Despite the early deficit, the Raiders cut it down to 6 at 25-19 with a 10-2 run to start the second quarter. But the Raiders would not get any closer. They cut the Bucs lead to 6 against in the third quarter on a Cooper Reed 3-pointer but could not get any closer.

Reed led all scorers with 18 points and Jackson Shemwell added 11. Reed was named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.

Coffee County will host Page at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and York at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jayden Carter
Jackson Shemwell
Cooper Reed
Jackson Shemwell
Treyton Williams
Deion Subaran

Photos by Holly Peterson / Thunder Radio, Thunder The Magazine

