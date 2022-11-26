Raiders boys lose late lead, fall in OT to Bearden

Two of the 8 teams that reached last year’s TSSAA State Basketball Tournament in 4A were in Manchester Friday night.

The Coffee County Red Raiders held a 6 point lead over Bearden in the final minutes, but the Bulldogs hit two big 3-pointers, including a desperation banked-in long shot at the buzzer to tie the game and eventually won in overtime 61-51.

The Raiders had opportunities to close out the Bulldogs but struggled at the free-throw line, turning in a 4-of-11 performance at the stripe, including a front-end miss in the bonus. Bearden went 13-of-16. Bearden closed overtime with a 12-0 run.

Junior Cooper Reed led the way for the Raiders with 16 points and senior Dayne Crosslin had 13, including four 3-pointers. Senior point guard Deion Subaran pitched in 10 points, Jackson Shemwell 6, Jahlin Osbourne 3 and Jayden Carter 3.

UP NEXT

Coffee County hosts Siegel at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and Marshall County at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 to close out the inaugural Dusty Elam Foundation Classic.

The 1 p.m. Siegel game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App, thunder1320.com.