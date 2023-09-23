Raiders blown out in homecoming loss to Warriors

It’s hard to find many positives from Coffee County’s homecoming matchup with Riverdale Friday night in Manchester.

The Raiders were outmatched in every phase of the game and were shutout by the Warriors – 49-0.

It marked the worst loss for the football program since Oct. 25, 2019.

The loss drops the Raiders to 1-5 on the year and extends their losing streak to 5 after opening the season with a win at Franklin County.

“What we really needed to do tonight was be more physical and we just weren’t,” said CHS head coach Roger Haynes.

“We came out here and played for about 10 plays and quit,” Haynes said at halftime.

Riverdale took a 35-0 lead into the locker room to initiate a running-clock mercy rule in the second half.

Riverdale outgained Coffee County 347 to 67 on the night.

The Warriors were led by senior quarterback Braden Graham, who was 20-of-25 for 248 yards and 5 touchdowns to 4 different receivers. Brock Montgomery had 6 catches for 73 yards and 2 scores.

Coffee County was led on the ground by Jayden Carter, who managed 39 yards on 8 totes. Carter had two nice runs on the Raiders’ first drive, which stalled out at midfield after a Caiden Martin fumble.

Coffee County lost two turnovers on the night – the other a fumbled punt return by Jaiden Foster.

The Raiders will host Rockvale next Friday, Sept. 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show starting at 6 p.m. on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.