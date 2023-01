Coffee County Central Raiderette dancers competed at the Magic City Dance Challenge Saturday.

The Raiderettes increased their Pom and Gameday routine scores by 10 points over last year. CHS placed 5th in Pom and 7th in Gameday routine.

The Raiderettes will be guests on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday Feb. 4. The show airs live from 10-11 a.m. on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM and 106.7 FM.