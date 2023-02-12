Raider wrestlers advance 5 to state sectionals

Coffee County Central wrestling had five individuals advance to the sectional out of the Region 4AA Individual Tournament Saturday, Feb. 11.

Qualifying to move on from CHS were:

-Jeremiah Wardell – 2nd place in 132 pounds

-Jacob Barlow – 2nd place in 160 pounds

-Zach Warrick – 4th place in 170 pounds

-Ian Walker – 4th place in 195 pounds

-Blayne Myers – 2nd place, 285 pounds

Barlow and Myers also picked up additional honors. Barlow was voted Region 4AA Wrestler of the Year. Myers was voted best match.

The sectional will be at Howard High in Chattanooga on Saturday, Feb. 18 for a bid to the state meet.