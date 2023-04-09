Connect with us

Raider track picks up top 5 at Oakland’s Patriot Invitational

Published

Xavier Randolph fires the discus Friday, April 7, 2023. Randolph placed second in the Patriot Invitational. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

It was certainly a “Good Friday” for the Coffee County Central Track & Field Program on April 7.

Fighting through cold, cloudy and rainy conditions, Raider track took 4th out of 10 in girls and 4th out of 12 teams in boys for a solid day.

In girls, Oakland took first place with 154.5 points. Blackman placed second with 118, Central Magnet third at 93.5 and Coffee County fourth with 79.5 accumulated points.

Meanwhile, the Raider boys finished with 70.5 points, which was good enough for fourth behind Oakland’s 157.5, Blackman at 130 and Kenwood at 101.5

Coffee County had a pair of first place finishers on the day, both coming in distance events:

-Fletcher Barnard, 1st place in boys 1600 meter run with a time of 4:44.05

-Kailee Rossman, 1st place in girls 1600 meter run with a time of 5:51.92

Coffee County’s Xavier Randolph placed second in shot put and discus throw. In discus Randolph hurled 134-07 to take second behind Malachi Rice of Macon County with 140-04.

Randolph barely missed first in shot put by just 8.5 inches. He came in second with 42-02.50 to Kaden Mowl (Oakland) 42-11.

Red Raider Travis Martin just missed the top spot in high jump, placing second at 5-06, which was 2 inches off Jakoby Cox (Kenwood) first place mark of 5-08.

You can see the complete list of results by clicking here.

Travis Martin
Cole Fowler
Travis Martin
Gracie Campbell (right) hands off to Gracie Fowler
Liza Johnson (right) hands off to Taylor Anthony
Gracie Fowler
Kailee Rossman
Jaiden Foster
Zoe Oliver
Carleigh Freeman

ALL PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO / THUNDER1320.COM | 107.9 FM | 1320 AM | 106.7 FM

