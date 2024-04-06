Raider soccer wins first two in Smoky Mountain Cup

Connect with us

The Red Raider soccer team is off to a 2-0 start in Gatlinburg at the Smoky Mountain Cup – both wins coming via shutout.

The Raiders beat Lafayette, Ga. 6-0 on Thursday behind 5 goals in the first half.

The Raiders got a pair of goals from Ethan Sloan in the win. Peyton Pobanz scored on a well placed corner kick from Manny Gonzales, who later added a goal of his own. Joel Barrera scored a goal and Joan Jaimes put one in on an assist from Emmanual Rodirguez.

Brayden Trail and Hunter Crosslin pitched the shutout in goal.

CHS turned around and shutout Dekalb County 3-0 on Friday. Ethan Sloan picked up two goals again – the first one assisted by Gonzales. Patrick Brown added an insurance goal for the Raiders with a minute to play.

Hunter Crosslin pitched the shutout in goal.

CHS (4-0-2) will play Franklin Road Academy Saturday to wrap up their trip to East Tennessee. They will return home to take on Shelbyville Tuesday.

