Raider soccer thumps Warren County, remains unbeaten

Coffee County soccer continued its unbeaten season with a 5-1 road win over Warren County Saturday night.

The Raiders had a 3-0 halftime lead. Warren County’s only goal came on a penalty kick.

The Raiders went up 1-0 11 minutes in on an own-goal that deflected off a corner kick from Many Gonzales.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ethan Sloan put the Raiders up 2-0 on a nice assist from Gonzales and then Gonzales got the back of the net off a free kick from Izick Sierra.

Cayden Trail scored on a header 15 minutes into the second half off a long free kick from the center line by Peyton Pobanz and Trail scored again off a corner kick by Gonzales with 10 minutes to play.

The Raiders are now 6-0-2 overall and 1-0-2 in district play. They will host Shelbyville at 7 p.m. Monday night.