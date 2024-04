Coffee County soccer fell to Shelbyville 3-1 Monday night in Manchester.

It was the first loss of the season for the previously unbeaten Raiders and their most goals allowed on the year.

Shelbyville had a 2-0 halftime lead.

Cayden Trail finally got the Raiders on the board off a corner kick from Joel Barrera with 8 minutes to play to erase the shutout.