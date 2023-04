Coffee County Central soccer pitched a shutout and got a 3-0 district win over Warren County Thursday night in Manchester.

Joel Barrera and Javy Rodriguez each scored goals for the Raiders in the win. The other CHS goal came on a corner kick from Ethan Sloan that ricocheted off the Pioneer keeper.

The Raiders also got an excellent save with a 1-0 lead when Joseph Galindo rejected a penalty kick after a hand ball in the box.