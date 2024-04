Coffee County soccer got a 1-0 win over Lincoln County with a goal in the 76th minute Monday night in Manchester.

Freshman Patrick Brown scored on an assist from Cayden Trail.

Brayden Trail pitched a shutout in goal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County and Lincoln County got involved in an on field scuffle and there were a couple of ejections. More details were not available.

The Raiders were also without Manny Gonzales who had picked up 2 yellow cards.

The Raiders travel to Spring Hill Tuesday.