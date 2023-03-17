Raider soccer gets late goal to tie Dekalb County

Coffee County soccer is still looking for win number one on the season.

But the Raiders took a step forward Thursday night.

Down 2-1 with under a minute to play, Coffee County’s Izick Sierra put a corner kick in a good spot for Peyton Pobanz to get it into the net and tie Dekalb County 2-2 with 13.5 seconds to play – a score that held.

After falling behind 1-0 early, Javier Rodriguez got the Raiders on the board for their first goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. It was the first goal of the year for the Raiders who are now 0-2-1.