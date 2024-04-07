Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raider soccer downs FRA to claim Smoky Mountain Cup

Published

The Red Raider soccer team celebrates after winning the Smoky Mountain Cup Saturday, April 6, 2024. -- Photo by Stan Rogers for Thunder Radio WMSR

Coffee County Central soccer remains unbeaten and the Raiders are coming home from Gatlinburg with some hardware.

After wins on Thursday and Friday, the Raiders dropped Franklin Road Academy 2-1 to claim the Smoky Mountain Cup on Saturday.

Isaac Simmons scored 4 minutes into the game to set the tone and freshman Patrick Brown found the back of the net on a corner kick from Ethan Sloan at the 25 minute mark to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FRA scored on a PK with 5 minutes left and that was all.

The Raiders are now 5-0-2 on the year and return to district play this week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023