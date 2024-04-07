Raider soccer downs FRA to claim Smoky Mountain Cup

Coffee County Central soccer remains unbeaten and the Raiders are coming home from Gatlinburg with some hardware.

After wins on Thursday and Friday, the Raiders dropped Franklin Road Academy 2-1 to claim the Smoky Mountain Cup on Saturday.

Isaac Simmons scored 4 minutes into the game to set the tone and freshman Patrick Brown found the back of the net on a corner kick from Ethan Sloan at the 25 minute mark to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

FRA scored on a PK with 5 minutes left and that was all.

The Raiders are now 5-0-2 on the year and return to district play this week.