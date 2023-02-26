Connect with us

Raider season ends with loss to Cleveland in region quarterfinals

Andrew Taylor

Cleveland couldn’t miss a shot and Coffee County couldn’t seem to make some of the easy ones Saturday night as the Red Raiders season came to a close in a 79-44 loss in the Region 3-4A quarterfinals.

After tying the game early at 4-4, Coffee County couldn’t buy a bucket. The Blue Raiders went on a 17-2 run to close the quarter and ended up leading 37-18 by halftime.

Anytime the Red Raiders tried to make even the slightest of runs, Cleveland hit another shot. The Blue Raiders had 4 players into double figures.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Coffee County was also hit with turnover problems, giving up the ball 24 different times.

Coffee County was led by senior post Jahlin Osbourne with 13 points. Jackson Shemwell added 9, Cooper Reed and Dayne Crosslin 6 apiece.

Cleveland advances to play Walker Valley in the semi-finals. The Mustangs upset Warren County in double overtime Saturday night.

Coffee County’s season comes to a close at 16-11 with the loss.

