Raider golfers open 2023 campaign with home win

FILE PHOTO - Beau Murray from 2022. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Fall sports are officially underway.

Coffee County Central golf was first out of the blocks on Monday, picking up wins in boy and girls play over visiting Franklin County at WillowBrook Golf Course.

On the boys side, Jack Stowe and Beau Murray each carded 9-over par rounds of 81 to lead the Raiders. Brady Daugherty turned in an 85; Noah Costello and Zach Tidwell each dropped 89s to round out the scoring for the Raiders with a 336 (total of the top 4 scores).

Franklin County was well off the pace at 394.

In girls play, Araya Hughes shot 97 and Leah Kate Sullivan 116 to give CHS a 213 to 220 win over the Rebelettes.

