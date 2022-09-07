Raider golfers compete at Keith Maxwell invitational

The Coffee County Central Golf teams traveled to the Keith Maxwell Invitational Tuesday and left in the middle of the pack.

The Raider boys placed 7th out of 11 teams with a 308 (only counting 15 holes due to some teams not finishing).

Jacob Holder led the way for Coffee County with a 74, followed by 77 from Jack Stowe, 78 from Noah Costello and 79 from Beau Murray. Cookeville won the tournament with a 253.

Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders carded a 191 to place 4th out of 7. Maggie Crouch with 93 and Cadie Prater’s 98 were qualifying scores for Coffee County.

Both teams will play at Saddlecreek on Monday, Sept. 12.