Raider golfers advance to region tournament

Coffee County Central golfers did not have their best day in the district tournament Monday at Bear Trace Tim’s Ford, but both boys and girls teams placed third – good enough to advance to the Region Tournament.

Despite being somewhat off, the Raider boys were still just 9 strokes off first place Lawrence County’s 330.

Tullahoma took second place at 333 and the Raiders third at 339.

Underclassmen Noah Costello and Jack Stowe led the way for Coffee County – shooting 76 and 79, respectively.

Brady Daugherty’s 88 and Beau Murray’s 96 rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.

In girls play, Araya Hughes carded a 100 and Leah Kate Sullivan 119 to bring Coffee County in at third place with a 219. Lincoln County took first at 189.

Both teams will play in the regional Monday, also at Tim’s Ford.