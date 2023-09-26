Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raider golfers advance to region tournament

Published

Noah Costello

Coffee County Central golfers did not have their best day in the district tournament Monday at Bear Trace Tim’s Ford, but both boys and girls teams placed third – good enough to advance to the Region Tournament.

Despite being somewhat off, the Raider boys were still just 9 strokes off first place Lawrence County’s 330.

Tullahoma took second place at 333 and the Raiders third at 339.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Underclassmen Noah Costello and Jack Stowe led the way for Coffee County – shooting 76 and 79, respectively.

Brady Daugherty’s 88 and Beau Murray’s 96 rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.

In girls play, Araya Hughes carded a 100 and Leah Kate Sullivan 119 to bring Coffee County in at third place with a 219. Lincoln County took first at 189.

Both teams will play in the regional Monday, also at Tim’s Ford.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023