Raider golf season comes to a close in region tournament

Coffee County Central’s golf season came to a close Monday in the Region Tournament at Bear Trace Tim’s Ford.

In boys play – Lawrence County took first with a final score of 303 to nudge past Cookeville’s 308. Tullahoma fired a 317 and Coffee County compiled a 327.

The Raiders were led by a 77 from Jack Stowe. Noah Costello carded an 81, Brady Daugherty 84 and Jackson Shemwell 85 for the Raiders’ scoring.

Stowe’s 77 just missed the cut to qualify to advance as an individual scorer.

The Lady Raiders placed fourth with a 193: Araya Hughes 91 and Leah Kate Sullivan 102. DeKalb County won the girls tournament with a 175, one stroke better than Lincoln County’s 176.