Coffee County Central golf took third place Tuesday at the Keith Maxwell Invitational in McMinnville.

The Raider team score of 338 came in behind Cookeville’s 313 and Tullahoma’s 332.

Noah Costello’s 82 led the way for the Red Raiders. Brady Daugherty came in with an 84, Jack Stowe 85 and Jackson Shemwell 87.

The Lady Raiders placed 5th out of 6th – scoring 192. Leah Kate Sullivan shot 95, Araya Hughes 97. Warren County girls came in at 168 for first place.