Raider golf drops Lincoln County Monday

Published

Jackson Shemwell (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio)

A 6-over par performance from senior Jacob Holder led the way for the Coffee County Central golf team in a 34 stroke victory over Lincoln County Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course.

Holder was joined by a host of other good scores, including an 11-over par 83 from Noah Costello, and a pair of 12-over 84s from Beau Murray and Jackson Shemwell. The Raiders scored 329 as a team to Lincoln County’s 363.

Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders fell short by just one stroke, 172-173.

Araya Hughes (86) and Cadie Prater (87) turned in qualifying scores for the Lady Raiders with Maggie Crouch just off the pace with an 89.

