Raider football season ends with loss to Blackman

Coffee County took two drives inside the red zone Friday night with clear opportunities to score in the second half.

But the Raiders turned the ball over both times and eventually lost the season finale to the Blackman Blaze 31-14 in Murfreesboro.

“Should have scored on the first two drives of the second half,” said CHS head coach Roger Haynes. “We drive the field but lack of self discipline and self control (hurt us).”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We should have been in the game at the end there.”

Trailing 17-0 at the half, Coffee County took the opening drive of the third quarter and marched it right down Blackman’s throat. CHS went nearly 80 yards on 10 plays, but just as Jayden Carter appeared to be busting into the end zone the ball was knocked free at the 1-yard line and recovered by the Blaze.

Coffee County’s next drive got to the Blaze 16 yard line to start the fourth quarter with the Raiders down 17-0, but CHS quarterback John Massengill was intercepted in the end zone.

The Raiders cut the Blaze lead to 17-7 after Blackman punter Carter Gregory dropped a snap and fired away a weak punt that was snagged by Xavier Randolph, who ran 35 yards for a touchdown.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unfortunately, Blackman squashed that momentum one play later on a 60-yard touchdown that materialized out of a wide receiver screen.

“Defensively, they have to play so flawless just for us to have a chance that eventually they give out,” said Haynes.

The Raiders added a late touchdown on their final drive when freshman quarterback Kaysen Lowery entered and lobbed a jump ball for Randolph, who pulled it down and rumbled for a 49 yard touchdown.

Lowery was 4-of-4 off the bench for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Carter led CHS in rushing with 51 yards on 12 carries.

Randolph caught two balls for 76 yards.

GAME AND TEAM NOTES

A second half sack by Claudio Vik gave the Raiders 20 team sacks on the season – which means $2,000 in donations to the Dennis Weaver Dream for Weave Foundation courtesy of Thunder Radio, Unity Medical Center, Bush Insurance and Al White Ford Lincoln.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The loss ends Coffee County’s season at 2-8. The Raiders did not qualify for the TSSAA State football playoffs. Blackman also did not qualify for the playoffs.

Coffee County forced some turnovers in the game. In fact, Blackman fumbled the opening kickoff and set the Raiders up at the 34 yard line. Coffee County reached the 16 before stalling and Manny Gonzales’ 30-yard field goal was no good. Jayden Carter and Jaiden Foster intercepted passes for the Raider defense.