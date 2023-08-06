Raider defense shines; offense sputters in second preseason outing

Defense was certainly the star of the show for the Coffee County Central Red Raiders Friday night in Lewisburg.

In their second preseason outing, the Raider varsity defense didn’t allow a touchdown all afternoon. The Marshall County Tigers only score came on a 45-yard field goal on their first drive.

Otherwise, Marshall County was limited on big plays and scoring opportunities. The Raider defense appeared to tidy up some perimeter tackling issues that showed in their first scrimmage against La Vergne. Meanwhile, the defense also forced a turnover early on when junior linebacker Jayden Carter elevated and snagged a pass over the middle with one hand for an interception.

The Raider offense struggled to find much rhythm, however. Coffee County’s first drive was its best of game – the Raiders matriculated the ball down the field and reached the Tiger 13-yard line. But the Raiders simply ran out of plays on second down in the 10-play scrimmage format. Otherwise, the Raider varsity offense did not get back inside the red zone.

Biggest plays of the day were a 26-yard run by Caiden Martin and a 25 yard pitch and catch from quarterback Cole Pippenger that dropped into Martin’s hands on the sidelines to convert a first down.

other highlights

While the varsity offense didn’t score, backup quarterback John Massengill connected with Kane Dixon on a post route that went about 60 yards for a score.

(VIDEO HIGHLIGHT: senior Brendon Sheppard (no. 18) gets in on a tackle during the Raiders scrimmage Friday night in Lewisburg. — video by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM | 1320 AM)

UP NEXT

The Raiders will host Cookeville in their final preseason tune-up – that will be Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Carden-Jarrell Field. Start time TBD.

SEASON SCHEDULE

The Raiders open the regular season with a non-region tilt against Franklin County Aug. 18 in Winchester.

All games this season begin at 7 p.m. and can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320 – pregame Friday Night Thunder starts at 6 p.m. every Friday.

Aug. 18 – AT Franklin County

Aug. 25 – vs. Tullahoma

Sept. 1 – AT Shelbyville

Sept. 8 – AT Siegel

Sept. 15 – vs. Page

Sept. 22 – vs. Riverdale (Homecoming)

Sept. 29 – vs. Rockvale

Oct. 6 – OPEN

Oct. 13 – AT Oakland

Oct. 20 – vs. Ooltewah (Senior night)

Oct. 27 – AT Blackman

