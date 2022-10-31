Raider defense generates $1,800 for Weaver Foundation

Offense gets so much of the attention, but for most of the season defense has been the name of the game for the Coffee County Central Red Raider football team.

The defense has been more than stout for the Red Raiders, it has been near dominant. The CHS defense has allowed an average of only 15 points per game through the regular season – with the most points allowed being 28 to 5A powerhouse Page High School.

The defense has also been an indirect contributor to the Dennis Weaver Dream for Weave Foundation.

For every defensive sack generated this season, area businesses agreed to team up and donate $100 to the Dream for Weave 501c3 non-profit foundation. Those businesses were Thunder Radio, Al White Ford Lincoln, Unity Medical Center and Bush Insurance. With the defense generating 18 sacks over the regular season, that means $1,800 will now go to the foundation thanks to those businesses.

The foundation focuses on assisting area student athletes in need with athletic equipment, camp fees and registrations and other needs. The foundation also helps to generate scholarships for graduating CHS athletes – contributing nearly $20,000 to student athletes in the first two years of existence.

Learn more about the foundation by clicking here.

The Dream for Weave Foundation and Thunder Radio WMSR also team up to host the Thundies Sports Awards in the spring.

The Red Raiders (8-2 overall) will host Stewarts Creek (5-5) in the first round of the playoffs Friday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 at the gate or $9.40 at gofan.co. The game can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com.