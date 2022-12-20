Raider boys win 7th straight with blowout of Lighthouse Christian

Coffee County took advantage of a clearly outmatched Lighthouse Christian team Tuesday, getting plenty of players on the floor in a 67-34 blowout win at Blackman High School in the Outback Classic.

It was the second win over Lighthouse in as many weeks for the Raider boys – both times in blowout fashion.

This time CHS head coach Andrew Taylor let his reserves do most of the heavy lifting – with post Camden Hunt leading the way with a game-high 16 points. He got 8 of those in the 4th quarter. Sophomore Cayden Trail buried three 3-pointers and was a perfect 2-of-2 at the stripe for a 13 point performance and Courtland Farrar added 13.

Brady Wright finished with 7 points for the Raiders, Jaiden Warren 6, Cooper Reed 4, Jayden Carter 4, Dayne Crosslin 2 and Jahlin Osbourne 2.

The Raiders had a comfortable 36-8 lead at the break after pitching a second quarter shutout.

The win improves the Raiders to 11-4 on the season and marks 7 straight wins. CHS will play Glencliff at 5 p.m. Thursday at Tullahoma in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com. This will be the last game for the Raiders before a lengthy Christmas break. They will return to the floor January 3 when the Lady Raiders and Raiders host Cane Ridge for a double header.