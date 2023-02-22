Raider boys will travel to Cleveland to open region tournament

The Coffee County Red Raider boys basketball team now has an opponent to open the region tournament.

The no. 3 seed Raiders will travel to no. 2 Cleveland Blue Raiders for a 7 p.m. eastern (6pm central) tip Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Region 3-4A quarterfinals. That will be an elimination game. The winner will move on to the region semi-finals next Tuesday, Feb. 28 in McMinn County. The region finals will be March 2. The season ends for the losing team.

This is the time of season when the Raiders got hot last year – making a run to a region championship and eventually to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.

This year the Raiders have hit a bit of a slump at a bad time, losing 4 in a row before a win over Shelbyville in the District 6-4A third place game. They sit at 16-10.

Cleveland enters the region tournament 21-8 overall. The two teams haven’t played since 2004 – which was a 1 point Raider win.

How you can listen

Saturday’s Region quarterfinals will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR AM-1320, 107.9 FM, on the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Pregame begins at 5:45 p.m. (central) with tip at 6pm (central).