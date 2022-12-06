Connect with us

Raider boys scrape together 39-35 win over Falcons

Published

CHS guard Treyton Williams moves the ball up the floor against Lincoln County Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

It wasn’t pretty. But it was a win.

Coffee County’s boys took the lead on the first play of the second half on a bucket from Jackson Shemwell and never trailed again, going on to beat Lincoln County 39-35 Monday night in Manchester.

The Raiders extended their lead to 37-29 and held on late. The Falcons got two technical free throws from Maddux Franklin to cut the Raider lead to 39-35 with 9.2 seconds to play and the Falcons had the ball. But the Raiders were able to hold on.

Coffee County’s Cooper Reed led the way with 15 points and Shemwell added 9.

The Raiders turned the ball over 21 times and went 15-of-27 at the free throw line.

Meanwhile, the Falcons were led by Franklin with 14 points off the bench, including a 4-of-6 performance behind the three point line. Lincoln County struggled greatly at the line, going 5-of-13 and turned the ball over 14 times.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

The win pushes the Raiders record to 6-4 on the year. They will host Lighthouse Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. That game can be heard live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

Jackson Shemwell goes up for a bucket Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio
