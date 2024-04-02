Connect with us

Sports

BASEBALL: Raiders rally in the 7th to beat Shelbyville

Published

Timothy Henderson fires a pitch against Warren County Monday, March 25, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

Coffee County scored 2 runs on a flurry of wild pitches in the top of the seventh inning Monday to beat Shelbyville 3-2.

The Raiders rallied in the seventh down 2-1 with one out and the bases empty.

Cole Pippenger singled and then Jayden Fellers worked a walk. Carston Williams took the mound for the Eagles and proceeded to throw a pair of wild pitches that scored both Pippenger and Fellers to give the Raiders the lead and they held on for the win.

Timothy Henderson picked up the complete game win, striking out 12 Eagles batters. He scattered 4 hits and walked 3. One one of the Eagles’ runs was earned. Williams took the loss.

Stephen Bobo was solid for the Eagles on the mound, allowing 5 hits and one earned run through six innings in the no-decision.

The win moves the Raiders to 3-0 in district play. They were scheduled to host Shelbyville Tuesday but that game has been moved to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. due to inclement weather.

