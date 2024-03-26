Connect with us

Raider baseball upends Warren County in district opener

Published

Timothy Henderson fires a pitch against Warren County Monday, March 25, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

Warren County got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh – but that is as close as he would get.

Cole Pippenger got a pair of groundouts to close the game and seal the 6-4 win for Coffee County over Warren County in McMinnville – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR.

Pippenger closed out the win for Timothy Henderson, who worked the first 6.1 before being pulled. Henderson allowed 4 runs on 6 hits while recording 8 strikeouts.

Not many of those runs were earned, though. Coffee County made five defensive errors – including 3 in the fifth inning alone.

But Warren County made mistakes, too. Including a pair of errors in the fourth inning that allowed the Raiders to take a 1-0 deficit and turn it into a 3-1 lead that they never relinquished. After Trey Turner and Brady Daugherty singles, Brendon Sheppard and Cole Pippenger each reached on errors to plate runs.

The Raiders added 2 in the fifth inning – including an RBI single from Daugherty to score Nate Rutledge. CHS capped the scoring in the sixth after a Cole Pippenger single and a Jayden Fellers sacrifice fly RBI.

The win makes the Raiders 1-0 in district play. The series moves to Manchester for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday (weather permitting). That game will also be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

