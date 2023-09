Coffee County Red Raider baseball is hosting “Prater’s with the Raiders” – a fundraiser dinner and auction set for Oct. 14 at Praters BBQ – 620 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.

The event tickets are $20 – and that gets you a meat & two dinner with a drink, live music and access to the fundraiser auction. Event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone wanting tickets can contact any Red Raider baseball player or coach Kyle Douglas at douglask@k12coffee.net.