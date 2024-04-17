Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raider baseball swept by Falcons

Published

Brendon Sheppard applies a tag Monday, April 15, 2024.

Coffee County baseball’s recent woes continued Tuesday night.

The Raiders got outscored 7-0 in the final 3 innings, falling to Lincoln County 12-5 in Fayetteville.

The loss was the 6th straight for the Raiders and their 4th straight in district play, dropping them to an even 4-4 in District 9-4A play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After falling behind 5-0 Tuesday the Raiders did battle back – scoring 3 in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Cole Pippenger tripled to score Brendon Sheppard and Trevor Jesse in the top of the fourth and knot the game at 5-5. But after a walk the Falcons turned a double play to end the inning and took off from there.

Lincoln County scored 3 in the 4th, 3 in the 5th and tacked on 1 in the sixth to pull away.

Pippenger finished with 2 hits at the plate and 2 RBIs. Colter Neel and Trevor Jesse each doubled.

Pippenger was hit with the loss in relief. Red Raider starter Bird Fellers was chased after an inning of work and 4 Falcon runs (2 earned). Pippenger worked the next 4.2 innings and allowed 8 runs – but only 4 were earned. The Raiders committed 4 defensive errors and Pipppenger walked 6 batters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders will host games in the Crethan Hansert Tournament this weekend.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023