Raider baseball swept by Falcons

Coffee County baseball’s recent woes continued Tuesday night.

The Raiders got outscored 7-0 in the final 3 innings, falling to Lincoln County 12-5 in Fayetteville.

The loss was the 6th straight for the Raiders and their 4th straight in district play, dropping them to an even 4-4 in District 9-4A play.

After falling behind 5-0 Tuesday the Raiders did battle back – scoring 3 in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Cole Pippenger tripled to score Brendon Sheppard and Trevor Jesse in the top of the fourth and knot the game at 5-5. But after a walk the Falcons turned a double play to end the inning and took off from there.

Lincoln County scored 3 in the 4th, 3 in the 5th and tacked on 1 in the sixth to pull away.

Pippenger finished with 2 hits at the plate and 2 RBIs. Colter Neel and Trevor Jesse each doubled.

Pippenger was hit with the loss in relief. Red Raider starter Bird Fellers was chased after an inning of work and 4 Falcon runs (2 earned). Pippenger worked the next 4.2 innings and allowed 8 runs – but only 4 were earned. The Raiders committed 4 defensive errors and Pipppenger walked 6 batters.

The Raiders will host games in the Crethan Hansert Tournament this weekend.