Raider baseball suffers first district loss of the season

It seemed like Coffee County would eventually come up with a big hit Tuesday night.

But it never came.

The Red Raiders stranded 5 runners over the final three innings, including a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the seventh and eventually lost to Shelbyville Golden Eagles 1-0 on a walk off infield single in the bottom of the seventh.

The loss drops the Raiders to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in District 6-4A. They are still in first place halfway through the regular season slate.

Tuesday’s loss was about missed opportunities for the Raiders and excellent pitching for Shelbyville.

Eagle starter Jaquai Beverly kept Coffee County off balance all night. He scattered 3 hits over 5.1 innings and struck out 8 Raiders in the no decision.

The Raiders had opportunities, though. In the top of the sixth Cole Pippenger blasted a double to the left-centerfield wall with one out to chase Beverly and then moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Aiden Robertson. But Carston Williams got a strikeout of Carter McKenzie to get out of the jam.

Then in the seventh the Raiders loaded the bases with no outs on a double by Jacob Holder then a walk and a hit batter followed. But Williams buckled down, striking out back to back batters before Holder was called out at the plate trying to score on a passed ball.

That opened the door for the Eagles in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Marquis Wilson reached on an error, then moved to second on a passed ball. Another Raider error set up Shelbyville with runners on second and third with one out. Beverly hit a weak grounder to short and Wilson was able to beat Pippenger’s throw to the plate and give the Eagles a walk-off 1-0 win.

Holder was the tough-luck loser on the mound. Holder worked out of multiple jams in a 11 strikeout performance. Holder stranded 7 Eagle runners on base, including a bases loaded jam in the fourth and runners on second and third in the sixth. Holder scattered just 2 hits while hitting 3 and walking 4.

The Raiders head east this weekend, playing CAK on Thursday, Mountain View and Tates Creek on Friday before taking on Farragut Saturday