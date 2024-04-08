Raider baseball, softball to host open house at Crethan Hansert Facility Saturday

The Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball and Lady Raider softball program will host an open house at the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility.

The open house is from 11am until noon Saturday Saturday, April 13. There will be finger foods provided and a chance for the public to tour the facilities, learn how they are used and get an idea of how they can help each program through donations and sponsorships.

“Our goal is to let people see how the facility is used everyday, meet our coaches and some players and learn how they can become sponsors for our programs by advertising on the sign,” said CHS co-athletic director Brad Costello.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Everyone is welcome to attend.