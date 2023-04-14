Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raider baseball roughed up by tough Upperman team

Published

Nolan Jernigan. -- Photo by Holly Peterson WMSR

Coffee County made five defensive errors and struggled to get the offense going in an 11-1 loss to visiting Upperman Thursday night in Manchester.

The Raiders got behind 3-0 in the first and were never able to really recover.

Coffee County’s lone run came in the bottom of the first, an RBI double by Nolan Jernigan to score Cole Pippenger.

Senior Charlie Pierce got the start on the mound for the Raiders. It was his second outing of the year coming off of Tommy John Surgery. Pierce needed 48 pitches to get through the first – walking four and scattering 2 hits. Only 1 of 4 runs was earned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Timothy Henderson and Brady Daugherty went two innings apiece to finish things off for the Raiders on the mound.

The loss drops Coffee County to 10-5 on the year. They will travel to Lincoln County Friday before a two-game district series with Warren County Monday and Tuesday next week.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023