Raider baseball roughed up by tough Upperman team

Coffee County made five defensive errors and struggled to get the offense going in an 11-1 loss to visiting Upperman Thursday night in Manchester.

The Raiders got behind 3-0 in the first and were never able to really recover.

Coffee County’s lone run came in the bottom of the first, an RBI double by Nolan Jernigan to score Cole Pippenger.

Senior Charlie Pierce got the start on the mound for the Raiders. It was his second outing of the year coming off of Tommy John Surgery. Pierce needed 48 pitches to get through the first – walking four and scattering 2 hits. Only 1 of 4 runs was earned.

Timothy Henderson and Brady Daugherty went two innings apiece to finish things off for the Raiders on the mound.

The loss drops Coffee County to 10-5 on the year. They will travel to Lincoln County Friday before a two-game district series with Warren County Monday and Tuesday next week.