Raider baseball opens Hansert Tournament with win

Jayden Fellers celebrates after scoring on an RBI triple hit by Caleb Moran Tuesday, March 21, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

A five run third inning pushed the CHS Red Raider baseball team to a 6-3 win over Marshall County Thursday at Powers Field in Manchester to open up the annual Crethan Hansert Tournament.

The Raiders busted out multiple extra base hits in the win – 7 to be exact.

Aiden Robertson blasted a home run and had a pair of RBI. Jayden Fellers tripled and doubled. Cole Pippenger, Nate Rutledge and Carter McKenzie all doubled for CHS.

Fellers also had a good day on the mound, earning the win after 5.2 innings of 6 hit, 3 run ball.

Brady Daugherty earned the save – tossing 1.1 shutout innings.

The Raiders will host Moore County at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Central Magnet at 11 a.m. Saturday.

