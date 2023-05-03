Raider baseball opens district tournament Wednesday night

Postseason baseball is officially here.

The District 6-4A baseball tournament will begin Wednesday – May 3 – with all games being played in Franklin County at Loel E Bennett Stadium (formerly Tomahawk Stadium).

The top seeded Coffee County Central Red Raiders will open up play at 7 p.m. Wednesday May 3 against the host Franklin County Rebels. Coffee County swept Franklin County 4 games to 0 in the regular season.

The Raiders finished the season in first place. Shelbyville took second, Warren County third and Franklin County fourth.

With their first place finish in the regular season, the Raiders are already guaranteed a spot in the Region 3-4A tournament May 12-13 in Chattanooga. The next highest-finishing team in the tournament will advance with Coffee County.

District tournament games are as follows:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

GAME 1 4:30 p.m.: Shelbyville vs. Warren County

GAME 2 7 p.m.: Coffee County vs. Franklin County

GAME 3 7 p.m. Thursday. Winner of game 1 vs. winner of game 2

GAME 4 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Loser of game 1 vs. loser of game 2

GAME 5 6 p.m. Friday. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3

GAME 6 3 p.m. May 6 (championship. Winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 5

GAME 7 5:30 p.m. May 6 (if necessary game)