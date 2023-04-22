Raider baseball no-hit by Moore County; Lady Raiders fall to Baylor to open CC Classic

Raider Baseball no-hit by Moore County in 8-0 shutout

The line score in Coffee County baseball’s 8-0 loss to Moore County Friday afternoon is not one you will see often.

The Red Raiders were no-hit by Blue Raider sophomore lefty Landon Smith, who tossed a complete game shutout and only needed 87 pitches to do it. Smith only faced 2 batters over the minimum.

The Raider pitching staff issued 15 walks on the afternoon and the defense committed 3 errors, allowing Moore County to rack up 8 runs with the benefit of just 3 hits.

Senior Charlie Pierce was tagged with the loss. Pierce walked 6 and struck out 8 while allowing 2 runs over 3 innings.

Cole Pippenger, Nate Rutledge, Beau Murray and Trevor Jesse all pitched for the Raiders in the loss

Coffee County falls to 13-7 with the loss. The Raiders will wrap up the Crethan Hansert Memorial Tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday against Central Magnet.

Lady Raiders struggle with runners on in loss to Baylor

Coffee County Lady Raider softball had the bases loaded with no outs in the first and had them loaded again with 1 out in the second and only managed 1 run in those two innings in a 6-2 loss to Baylor Friday afternoon to open the Coffee County Classic.

The first inning was slowed when Ava McIntosh was hit by a batted ball trying to run to second base, leading to an out and a blow to the early momentum. CHS did eventually get one run in the first when Savannah Cooper scored on a wild pitch.

Then in the second inning Coffee County loaded the bases again with one out and the top of the lineup coming to the plate, but Baylor’s Avery Shamblin struck out two and ended the threat. Shamblin went on to strike out 10 in the win.

Coffee County added one more run in the fifth inning on an RBI fielder’s choice hit into by Katelyn Anderson to score Cheyenne Vickers (running for Kaitlyn Davis).

Baylor scored 2 in the second, 1 in the third and 3 in the fourth inning to pull away. Addi Yates blasted a home run and had an RBI double for the Baylor Raiders.

Coffee County’s night game with Wilson Central was cancelled due to rain. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play Riverdale at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dave King Park and again at 5:20 Saturday afternoon at CHS – weather and field conditions permitting.