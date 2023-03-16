Raider baseball moves to 2-0 with home win over Walker Valley

Coffee County got extra base hits from 5 different players and a solid 6 innings of work from Jacob Holder on the mound to beat visiting Walker Valley 7-3 Wednesday afternoon at Powers Field – the second win for the Raiders in as many days.

Carter McKenzie, Cole Pippenger, Nate Rutledge, Holder and Trey Turner all doubled at the plate for the Raiders. Aiden Robertson pitched in a 2 RBI single.

The Raiders busted the game open with 2 runs in the second and three in the third and held on from there.

Holder struck out 7 and walked 2 while allowing four hits. He used 92 pitches to get through 6 innings before giving way to Jayden Fellers for the final inning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders are 2-0 on the year with the win. They will open up district play next week, traveling to Franklin County Monday before hosting the Rebels on Tuesday.