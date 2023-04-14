Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raider baseball loses Holder for the season

Published

Jacob Holder delivers a pitch to the plate against Franklin County on March 21, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

Red Raider baseball has lost one of its key pieces for the season.

Senior right-hander Jacob Holder, who has fluctuated between being the program’s number 1 or 2 pitcher over the past three seasons, has learned he is done for the year with a tear in his UCL and multiple other tears in his upper and lower arm.

Holder was scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 11 in a district game at Franklin County but went down during pregame warmups with an elbow injury. Further medical testing revealed the tears. The injuries end his high school career.

“There is no replacing Jacob Holder, both in performance or personality. He’s truly 1 of 1,” CHS head coach Kyle Douglas told Thunder Radio Sports. “There’s not a kid in our program who is more proud to wear the CC every night and go to war with his teammates. He’s put us on his shoulders for two and a half years and been the true definition of a workhorse.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Now we have a chance as a team to come together and return the favor to big Jake for everything he’s done for us in his career.”

The UCL, or ulnar collateral ligament, is often associated with Tommy John Surgery. It is not uncommon to take 18-24 months for pitchers to completely regain velocity and accuracy they possessed before the operation.

Through 24.2 innings on the mound this spring, Holder was 2-1 with 35 strikeouts and a 1.14 ERA. His lone loss came last week to Shelbyville in a game that lacked run support, losing 1-0. Holder also started at third base for CHS.

The Raiders (10-5 overall / 7-1 district) will travel to Lincoln County at 5 p.m. Friday before returning to district play Monday when Warren County travels to Manchester for a 6 p.m. start.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023