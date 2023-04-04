Connect with us

Raider baseball improves to 5-0 in district play

Published

Caleb Moran -- photo by Josh Peterson, Thunder Radio

Coffee County appears to be cruising through the District 6-4A schedule.

The Raiders moved to 5-0 in district play with a 9-1 in over Shelbyville Monday at Powers Field in Manchester, riding another strong performance from Aiden Robertson on the mound.

Robertson went the distance and struck out 14 Eagle batters while scattering 5 hits and allowing 1 earned run – the first run he has allowed since the opening day of the season on March 13.

At the plate the Raiders scored early and then just tacked on insurance runs every inning to slowly pull away.

Carter McKenzie, Caleb Moran, Jacob Holder and Robertson all doubled at the plate. McKenzie knocked in 3 runs, while Holder and Moran knocked in 2 apiece.

The Raiders outhit the Golden Eagles 10-5.

Both teams will play again Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Shelbyville. That game will be a Thunder Radio broadcast, with pregame beginning at approximately 5:45 p.m. Listen live at 1320 AM, 107.9 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

NOTES

Robertson has now struck out 50 batters through 27 innings of work and has an astonishing 0.52 ERA.

Raider catcher Caleb Moran is hitting at a .600 clip and leads the Raiders with 13 RBI

PHOTOS – Carter McKenzie (no. 10), Brendon Sheppard, Dayne Crosslin (no. 4) — Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio.

