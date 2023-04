Coffee County Red Raider baseball will pack up and move east to Knoxville for a weekend tournament against good competition Thursday, Friday and Saturday before returning to district play on Monday.

The Raiders (8-3 overall / 5-1 District 6-4A), will play Christian Academy of Knoxville at 5 p.m. Thursday before playing a pair of games Friday – Mountain View at 4 p.m. and Tates Creek at 6:30.

CHS will cap off the tournament against the Farragut Admirals at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.